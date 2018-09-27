Court sentences beautician for stealing

An Accra Circuit has sentenced a 33-year-old beautician to a fine of GH¢12, 000.00 for stealing GH¢195,000.00 belonging to a soldier.

Wisdom Daklu admitted to causing unlawful damage, unlawful entry and to stealing.

The breakdown of the fines is: Causing unlawful damage – GH¢6,000, while GH¢12,000 is for unlawful entry and stealing.

As the sentences are to run concurrently he would pay the highest of the fine.

However, Daklu would serve a three-year jail term if he defaults in the payment of the fine.

Chief Inspector Christine Bansah told the Court, presided over by Madam Ruby Naa Ayeetey, that the Prosecution Witness, Warrant Officer (WO) II Gladys Duffour, was is a military officer, stationed at Army Headquarters, Burma Camp, in Accra.

She lived at the Flagstaff House Barracks; while Daklu also lived at Christian Village, near Achimota, she said.

Chief Inspector Bansah said the W.O. II Duffour used to solicit for the services of the convict.

On May 9, this year, at about 1000 hours, when the soldier was at work, Daklu took advantage of the situation, broke into her room and made away with cash of GH¢195,000.00 from her wardrobe.

Daklu was suspected as he also went into hiding after the act, therefore, he was traced and arrested at Kantamanto, a suburb of Accra.

He confessed to the offence in his caution statement, claiming that he bought plots of land at Dodowa and Agbozume in the Greater Accra and Volta regions, respectively.

The Prosecution said Daklu also used part of the money for a generator plant, stabiliser, wax prints, home appliances, PH laptops, gas burner and cylinder, among others, which were retrieved by the Police, in addition to GH¢3,420.00 and CFA 295,000.00.

Source: GNA