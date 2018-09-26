Veep mourns with disaster victims in Upper East Region

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, has visited the Upper East to mourn with some disaster victims who lost their families in the recent floods that hit the Region.

The Vice President sympathized with the bereaved families and said government was concerned about their welfare and indicated that efforts were being made by the state to address the issues to avoid its occurrence in future.

Dr Bawumia presented relief items to some of the victims at Kolgo in the Kasena-Nankana Municipality where about 919 people were affected and displaced by the torrential rains.

The Vice President who was accompanied by Mr Dominic Ntiwul, Defence Minister, Mr Ambrose Dery, Interior Minister, Mr Joseph Kofi Adda, Minister for Aviation, Mr Nana Agyemang Prempeh, Director General of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) and some heads of the security agencies later addressed Chiefs and People of the Talensi Traditional area at Tongo in the Talensi District and presented

GHC5,000.00 each to two bereaved families in the Tongo area.

Dr Bawumia said the effects of the floods and rains was unbearable and indicated that government had gone into dialogue with stakeholders including the Burkina Faso authorities where the Bagre dam is located to find ways in tackling the problem for good.

Vice President Bawumia said it was government’s plan to construct a dam at Pwalugu the Talensi District to collect water from the White Volta for agricultural purposes and to generate hydroelectric power, and that the plan was to turn the Pwalugu area into an agricultural hub because the people had shown interest and they were prepared to go into dry season farming. He therefore urged them to support government to achieve these intentions.

The Tongo Rana, Kubilsong Nalebegtang Paramount Chief of the Tongo Traditional Area, noted that the recent rains and floods brought pain to the people as 2,952 farmers lost their farms including animals.

The Tongo Rana who is also a Member of the Council of State, lamented on the devastating nature of the floods, which led to the lost of two lives in the area and appealed to government to take up the Pwalugu project with enthusiasm and put in pragmatic measures to find lasting solutions to the annual floods disasters in the region.

Source: GNA