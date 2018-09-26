Kufuor Scholars Programme graduates first set of students

The first batch of students has graduated from the Kufuor Scholars’ Programme, under the John Agyekum Kufuor Foundation (JAK Foundation), after going through three years of leadership training.

In all, 14 individuals from different tertiary institutions across the country graduated from the leadership training programme and were presented with certificates and medals at a short ceremony in Accra on Monday.

The graduates were also inducted as the first batch of Alumni of the Kufuor Scholars’ Programme (KSP).

Former President John A. Kufuor, the Chairman of the Foundation, admonished the scholars to reflect his mission and vision in all their endeavours.

“You joined the programme with hunger and willingness to learn and quite like the Foundation, you came with a desire to see that Ghana and Africa have good leaders to catalyse good governance and socio-economic development.

“Stay true to everything you studied through the membership of the programme,” he said.

Former President Kufuor said his doors would always be opened to the graduates to ensure their personal development, which was his keen interest, and would continue to monitor their progress as they begun the next phase of their lives.

Former Chief Justice Georgina Theodora Wood commended the Foundation, facilitators, mentors, family and friends of the graduating class for their tremendous support.

She implored the graduates to continue with the virtues that had been instilled in them as future leaders who could inspire, motivate and lead the world for peace and progress.

Former Chief Justice Wood admonished them to exhibit integrity, honesty, truthfulness and reliability.

The KSP is designed to achieve the overarching and long-term goals of The John A. Kufuor Foundation.

It recognises the central role of leadership in the development of societies, prepares young people to become transformational leaders by offering specialised and programmed leadership training, mentoring and coaching as well as experiential activities.

The Programme promotes good governance as scholars are nurtured to embrace democratic governance as a developmental imperative and the framework for achieving social cohesion and peaceful co-existence.

It also promotes socio-economic development as graduates are expected to serve as change agents who would seek to transform the socioeconomic circumstance of Ghana and Africa and contribute to advancing the well-being of society.

Source: GNA