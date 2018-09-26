John Mahama starts campaign for NDC flagbearer position in Central Region

Former President John Dramani Mahama has started his campaign to seek election as flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2020 elections.

In a press release issued today Wednesday September 26, 2018 in Accra, it said Mahama’s campaign tour will take-off from the Central Region.

According to the release, the former president who lost to incumbent President Nana Akufo-Addo in the 2016 elections will make a four-day tour through Awutu Senya East and West, Gomoa East, Agona East and West, Gomoa Central and Efutu constituencies.

“He will visit other constituencies during his campaign tour of the Region,” it added.