WR ECG, halts operations of Tadisco washing bay for operating under pylons

The Electricity Company of Ghana on Tuesday cut short the operations of the “Tadisco washing bay” for operating under sophisticated high voltage poles belonging to the company.

It is unclear as to who gave the permit for work to begin under the pylons, which contained high voltage of power and who even gave the right for the people to have electricity to operate in such unsafe environment.

Mr Ben Quarcoo, the Public Relations Director of the company who confirmed the disconnection, said their operations understand the pylons posed both health and possible electrocution challenge to operators and users of the facility.

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer of the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA), Mr John Laste said the Assembly did not issue the permit for the development in question.

He the STMA stopped the development and prevented the developer from continuing the project through official notice, saying, “We stopped him on the basis that he had no permit and also the project was under a high tension cable.

“In fact, before the Effia Kwesimintsim MCE assumed office, the Mayor of STMA had a meeting with EKMA management and urged them to ensure that they do not allow the developer to continue with the project,” he added.

He stated that all applications were subjected to their standard operating procedures but handling unauthorized developments continued to be a challenge.

“We do have our individual challenges as duty bearers and that explain why the developer was able to beat the system and acquired a meter from ECG. We are all trying our best to serve the public in spite of our challenges.”, he admitted.

Source: GNA