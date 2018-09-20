Seven pupils perish in fatal accident at Dompim

Seven pupils of Learners Bridge Academy School at Dompim in the Tarkwa Nsueam Municipality have been confirmed dead in a fatal accident involving a Mercedes Benz Sprinter bus and a Tipper truck.

The crashed occurred on Monday September 17, 2018, around 1630 hours at Dompim, a suburb of Tarkwa.

A police source that confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the deceased were between the ages of 3 and 14 years.

The 44 year-old driver of the Mercedes Benz Sprinter bus with registration number GC 2947-09, Clement Oduro, was driving from Dompim to Ahwetieso on the Tarkwa-Takoradi road with about 50 pupils and teachers on board, whilst the tipper truck with registration number GT 9135-13 belonging to Shalonis Company Limited was heading towards Takoradi with Samuel Agyei 44, as the driver.

On reaching a curve in between Dompim and Bonsaso, the Mercedes Benz sprinter driver allegedly lost control and veered off its lane and collided head-on with the tipper truck.

The victims, who sustained various degree of injuries were sent to the Agona Nkwanta, Apinto government and Tarkwa Municipal hospitals for medical attention.

Seven of the pupils died shortly on arrival at the respective facilities and their bodies have since been deposited at same the hospitals morgue.

Meanwhile, six pupils and a teacher who were in a critical condition have been referred to the 37 Military hospital in Accra and the Effia Nkwanta Regional hospital in Takoradi for further medical care.

The Mercedes Benz sprinter bus driver is among the injured on admission at the Tarkwa Municipal hospital and the truck driver is also in police custody at Dompim to assist with investigations.

Source: GNA