Ghana needs national cathedral – Evangelist

Evangelist Richard Quartey-Papafio, Head of the All Must Know God Ministries has added his voice in support of the building of a National Cathedral because it forms part of the infrastructure for national development.

He said it was befitting to have the National Cathedral where “We can honour our God who has given us all the resources to build our nation’’.

Evangelist Quartey-Papafio was speaking at the opening of this year’s conference of the church in Accra, on Tuesday.

The five-day conference dubbed ‘’Prophetic Chain 2018’’, which also forms part of activities marking the Third Anniversary celebration of the church, is aimed at equipping participants with knowledge of God and also to pray for peace and stability of the nation.

Evangelist Quartey-Papafio appealed to all Ghanaians to support government to build the Cathedral and urged Christians to open a new chapter in their lives by refraining from acts which hinder national development.

Source: GNA