Take advantage of Free SHS – Bubiashie Mantse

Nii Ashie Komowuo II, the Chief of Bubiashie has appealed to organisations and philanthropists to assist the community with a library and computer laboratory to enhance teaching and learning in the area.

He also called on parents in the community to take advantage of the Free Senior High School Policy to educate their children to become useful citizens.

Nii Komowuo made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at the end of the Homowo Festival of the people of Bubiashie, in the Okaikwei South Municipality in Accra. The festival was on the theme: “Unity and Development through Culture.”

He urged the people to move ahead in unity for the development of the area.

He advised the youth to avoid cybercrime and other negative social vices that would ruin their lives.

The Homowo festival ended with a clean-up exercise and a launch of a maiden Trade Fiesta dubbed: “Bubiashie Trade Fiesta 2018” in the community for traders within and beyond to showcase their goods and services to patrons from all walks of life.

The Fiesta would commence from September 21 to 23, 2018.

Source: GNA