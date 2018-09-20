Africa needs focused leadership to enhance growth -Bishop Titi-Offei

Bishop Gideon Titi-Ofei, President of the Accra Business School on Wednesday said Africa needs trans-generational leaders who can turn the fortunes of the continent around in a more positive direction.

He said unemployment, poverty, diseases, and corruption pointed to the failure of leadership and there was the need to put in place right mechanisms that worked in providing human needs, ensure well-coordinated society where law and guidelines worked rather than mediocre attitudes.

Bishop Offei, said it was for this reason that he and the wife had for the past 15 years committed their time and resources for the development of the next generation of leaders culminating in the establishment of the Graduate School of Governance and Leadership (GSGL) now the Accra Business School.

Bishop Titi-Offei said this during the school’s maiden edition of a 10- day leadership coaching and mentoring programme in Takoradi for about 200 participants drawn from various African countries, aimed at developing a new breed of leaders who could lead to change, drive innovation and solve Africa’s complex problems.

According to him, the school has trained close to 30,000 leaders and that the GSGL was their contribution to place the next generation of African leaders in a right position.

He therefore called for massive reorientation on the current generation of leaders to strive to lay the good foundation upon, which the emerging generation of leaders could build on.

“We need dedicated mentors who are willing and able to convert experience into knowledge and efficiently communicate that knowledge to the next generation of leaders.”

The programme featured accomplished African leaders, industrial professionals and astute academicians as mentors, coaches and facilitators with the main focus areas as servant leadership, social leadership, strategic leadership and spiritual leadership.

The programme entailed 20 hours of comprehensive lectures, group work and group presentations and additional hours in take home assignments and book/journal reviews whereas participants were taken through the latest leadership research outcomes to whip up their interest in leadership research.

During the sessions, participants examined the mind-set and actions of successful leaders and study tour to the Sewerage System Ghana Limited and the Zoomlion Ghana Limited to learn how an individual have used innovation to solve problems.

Source: GNA