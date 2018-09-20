DCE assures Ningo citizens of the construction of sea defence wall

Mr Jonathan Teye Doku, the District Chief Executive for Ningo Prampram has assured the people of Ningo that the construction of the sea defence wall in the area would start before the end of the year.

He said the project was expected to begin after President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had cut the sod during his tour of the Greater Accra Region to savage the 12-kilometre coastline of Ningo from the devastating effect of sea erosion.

Mr Teye Doku gave the assurance when he addressed the chiefs and people of Ningo at a durbar to climax their Homowo Festival celebrations this year.

Manklalo Nene Kanor Atiapah III, the Acting President of the Ningo Traditional Area in an address said: “One major challenge we are facing as a people is the devastating effects of the sea erosions claiming our lands and homes.”

Mr Ishmael Ashitey, the Greater Accra Regional Minister urged the chiefs to stop the use of land guards and the multiple sales of lands to ensure peace within the traditional area.

He said under the One District, One Factory programme of the government, Ningo has been fortunate to get two factories already in operation, namely; the Tomatoes Paste Factory at Afienya and a Steel Company at Lakperku.

Other dignitaries at the occasion are Mr Samuel Nartey George, NDC Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram and Mr Enoch Teye Mensah, the former NDC MP for the area, took turns to address the gathering.

GNA