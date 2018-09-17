RAG exonerates 14 referees caught in Anas’s video

The Referees Association of Ghana (RAG) has acquitted 14 match officials, after concluding investigations on the “Number 12”, by ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, which exposed series of match fixing scandals in Ghana and on the African continent

According to a statement by Mr. Ayita Mensah, General Secretary of RAG, the 14 referees which includes Esther Awo Detse, Prince Coffie, Wiseman Ghansah, Joseph Laryea, Edward B. Quaye, Solomon Mordey, Joseph Ayambila, Freeman Awulo, Charles Ablor, Eku Boateng, Latif Adaari, Yakubu Nuhu Liman, Alhassan Yahaya and Emurana Salifu “were found not culpable and have accordingly been exonerated from any wrong doing”.

This acquittal according to them, was arrived after the Executive Committee of RAG reviewed the investigations by Disciplinary Committee instituted to look into the allegations made in the “Number 12”.

The statement added that, eight match officials which include David Laryea, Reginald Lathbridge, Safo Adade, Samuel Sukah, Dally Gagba, Furella Bamie, Charles Dowuona

and Umar Teni were found culpable and have all received life bans, after breach the code of conduct and also ban in all related activities involving refereeing.

Notably, the above mentioned referees have already received respective bans from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in connection to the expose’ and are expected to receive further sanctions.

RAG in the statement also placed a 14-day deadline for match officials who intend to appeal their respective bans.

Source: GNA