COCOBOD announces closure of 2018 light crop cocoa season

The Ghana Cocoa Board has announced that the purchases of the 2018 light crop cocoa season ceased at the close of business on Thursday, September 13.

This was in a statement issued by the Public Affairs Department of the Board and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Monday.

It said in order to assist the Licensed Buying Companies to obtain the final returns from up-country centres, the Ghana Cocoa Board has decided that returns on the declared purchases would be accepted up to 1600 hours on Tuesday, September 18.

Source: GNA