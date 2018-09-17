HMD to leverage on the Ghanaian market to push Nokia brand  

HMD Global, new managers of the Nokia brand, says it will continue to leverage on the strategic Ghanaian consumers to push and recapture a huge market share in the mobile phone industry.

Mr Emmanuel Ossai, Business Manager, West Africa for HMD Global, said Ghana is a key market for Nokia and that is why HMD Global is working to provide the local consumers the devices that are useful to them.

Mr Ossai, who was speaking in an interview in Accra, said Ghanaians love tech and as early adopters of technology that is why Nokia has taken a special interest in the country.

He said the company was overwhelmed by the kind of responses it received from fans around the world, especially in Ghana following the launch of Nokia 6 in China.

The technology giant sold 70 million phones globally in 2017, scaled sales operation across 80 countries with activation from about 170 countries of which Ghana is a major area of focus.

He said HMD Global, official licensee for Nokia phones, is committed to providing devices that attend to the needs of different customers across different price segment.

Mr Ossai said the company is also working assiduously to recapture the market share and ensure sustainability of the brand.

He said the company is seeking to recapture the mobile phone market with the newly designed models to woo the taste of users.

Mr Ossai said the brand, which operates in eight regions, including Sub Saharan Africa, has faced stiff competition as older users of the brand had shifted to the use of other smart phones.

He said Ghana, which is among the three largest markets in sub-Saharan Africa, including Nigeria and South Africa, has been an extremely significant market for the growth and rebirth of the Nokia phone brand.

Mr Ossai said the new Nokia phones in the market were highly security sensitive as monthly security updates have been added as well as a more durable battery life.

He said the company was not oblivious of the fact that customer satisfaction must be met, saying “we will continue to bring satisfaction to Ghanaian consumers of the Nokia brand”.

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, in December 2016 acquired the right to design and market a range of smart phones and feature phones targeted at consumers of various price points.

Source: GNA