Afia Schwarzenegger’s ex-husband to file submission of no case

An Accra Circuit Court on Monday fixed October 8 to deliver its ruling on a submission of no case filed on behalf of Lawrence Abrokwah, the former husband of Valentina Nana Agyeiwa aka Afia Schwarzenegger, a television host and a comedian.

The court has however ordered Defence Counsel, Mr Anthony Naamo to file the submission of no case by October 2.

This was after the court presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku closed the case of the prosecution.

The court at its last sitting informed the Prosecution that it would close the case if they failed to produce their last witness in the matter in court.

When sitting resumed on Monday September 17, Prosecution and the complainant were not in court.

Defence Counsel therefore prayed the court to allow him to secure the necessary court proceedings in order to file a submission of no case.

According to Mr Naamo, in the submission of no case, he would elucidate the reasons why his client should not be called to answer the matter before the court.

Abrokwah has been hauled on charges of stealing, carrying offensive weapon and causing damage.

He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges and admitted to bail in the sum of GH¢20,000.00 with two sureties.

Prosecuting Chief Inspector Maxwell Oppong narrated that Abrokwah was living with Afia in her Dome Pillar two house in Accra but decided to pack-out following recurrent disagreements.

Chief Inspector Oppong said, Abrokwah, on August 30, last year, was inform by the housemaid that Afia had a male visitor who spends the night with her.

Prosecution said Abrokwah then went to the house and managed to enter by scaling the wall.

He then deflated the tires of the car belonging to Afia’s male visitor and entered the room through the back door with the help of the housemaid.

Chief Inspector Oppong told the court that Mr Lawrence Abrokwa was allegedly wielding a knife and a bottle of acid with which he threatened Afia Schwarzenegger and the man she was reportedly sleeping with.

He said the accused entered the room with his phone camera on and forced Afia to strip naked and kneel top confess that she was a prostitute.

Prosecution said Abrokwah then recorded the nakedness of Afia, which he later distributed on social media.

Source: GNA