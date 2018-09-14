Normalisation Committee members must pass FIFA eligibility check – Nicola

Mr Luca Nicola, the head of governance at Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA), has revealed that the newly appointed members of the Normalisation Committee to restructure Ghana football will go under a FIFA eligibility test.

Four members were named by a FIFA/CAF task force in Accra on Thursday, September 13, as members of a Normalisation Committee to “run the daily affairs of the GFA” until such time where the GFA is brought to normalcy.

The Committee would be led by business mogul Dr Kofi Amoah, with former Managing Director of Airtel Ghana Lucy Quist as the Vice president of the Committee.

Others members are Lawyer Duah Adonteng (Former Kotoko Board member) and Naa Odofoley Nortey (a Board member of the Attorney General’s Department – Legal Aid Scheme).

Additional member(s), are however expected to join the Committee, but that would be after a consultative meeting by the FIFA/CAF task force and the Government of Ghana.

Mr. Nicola, at the press briefing disclosed that, the members on the Committee would begin their task with immediate effect, but were subject to conditional requirements before they could be confirmed.

“The four members would assume their functions with immediate effect, however we need to remind you that their final confirmation remains conditional upon the successful completion of an Eligibility Check, that would be carried out by the FIFA review Committee.

“That’s an independent Committee within FIFA and this Eligibility Check will be carried out in accordance with the FIFA governance regulations,” Mr Nicola noted.

“We would also like to stress that for the duration of the Normalisation Committee’s mandate, FIFA retains and reserves its rights to revoke the mandate of one or several of the members of the Normalisation Committee and or to nominate additional persons obviously such a move would have to be motivated by due reasons.”

Source: GNA