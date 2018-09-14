Fabin parts ways with Asante Kotoko

Coach Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin, has parted ways with Asante Kotoko, seven months after taking over the club.

According to the coach, the resignation was due to what he termed as “personal conviction”.

A statement signed by the former Ghana U-17 coach, said “I write without malice to inform you that, I am tendering my resignation as the Head Coach of the your club, Asante Kotoko Football Club effective September 13, 2018.

“This decision have become necessary, because of my personal conviction that, it is time to bow out due circumstances beyond my control.

“Moreover, I deem it is the right time to exit as the league, has been suspended and above all to enable any replacement to be able to familiarize with the team and continue with the successes chalked so far,” the statement said.

Fabin, also expressed appreciation to the Executive Chairman of the club, Dr. Kwame Kyei for giving him the chance to work with the Kotoko.

Assistant coach, Akapo Patron is expected to take charge as head coach ahead of their Golden Clash encounter against Ashantigold on Sunday.

Source: GNA