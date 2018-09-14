Home / Sports / Kotoko, Ashantigold “Golden Clash” postponed

Kotoko, Ashantigold “Golden Clash” postponed

9 hours ago Sports Leave a comment

The much anticipated “Golden Clash” between Asante Kotoko and Ashantigold SC, slated for Sunday, September 16, has been postponed to September 23, 2018.

A statement released by the organising committee of the two-legged encounter stated that, Kotoko requested for the postponement of the second leg, due to the departure of their head coach, Paa Kwesi Fabin.

“Following the request by Asante Kotoko for the postponement of the match, due to the impromptu resignation of their head coach Mr. Paa Kwesi Fabin.

“According to Asante Kotoko, the resignation  of their head coach is too sudden, which  would affect their team’s preparation for the second leg, hence their request for the postponement,” the statement read, as it further apologised for any inconvenience caused.

Fabin, has however been linked with a new coaching job in South Africa and he expected to seal a move in the next coming days.

Source: GNA

Source: GNA

Check Also

Cycling competition to mark world tourism day in Kwahu

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), in partnership with the Ghana Cyclist Association, will organise three …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Fnet Designs & IT Solutions

wordpress theme powered by jazzsurf.com

Ghana Business News © Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved