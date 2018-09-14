Kotoko, Ashantigold “Golden Clash” postponed

A statement released by the organising committee of the two-legged encounter stated that, Kotoko requested for the postponement of the second leg, due to the departure of their head coach, Paa Kwesi Fabin.

“Following the request by Asante Kotoko for the postponement of the match, due to the impromptu resignation of their head coach Mr. Paa Kwesi Fabin.

“According to Asante Kotoko, the resignation of their head coach is too sudden, which would affect their team’s preparation for the second leg, hence their request for the postponement,” the statement read, as it further apologised for any inconvenience caused.

Fabin, has however been linked with a new coaching job in South Africa and he expected to seal a move in the next coming days.

Source: GNA