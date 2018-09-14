FIFA, government of Ghana settle on normalization team

The Federation International of Football Association (FIFA), Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the government of Ghana officials (GoG), have settled on a four-member normalization team for the next six months.

A press briefing by FIFA and CAF delegation headed by Mr Nicole Luca at the GFA Secretariat today mentioned that Dr Kofi Amoah would be the chairman of the team to help reform Ghana football, with support from Madam Naa Odofoley Nortey, as the Vice Chairman, Mr. Dua Adonteng and Madam Lucy Quist as members.

The team, which has been given a mandate till the end of March, 2019, would among other things help reform the GFA, regulate the day-to-day activities of the GFA and also in collaboration with FIFA make the necessary suggestions on all GFA issues.

The announcement of the normalization team brings to an end the work of the liaison team that comprised of Dr. Kofi Amoah, Mr Francis Oti Akenteng and Dan Kweku Yeboah, as the spokesperson.

The GFA Secretariat that had been termed as a crime scene was still seen with police CID presence as the briefing was ongoing.

Source: GNA