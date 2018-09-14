Former President Mahama must re-consider decision in presidential race – Samuel Kwaku

Mr Samuel Constant Kwaku, a former National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary aspirant for Klottey Korley has appealed to former President John Dramani Mahama to rescind his decision to contest in the presidential primary of the party to protect his dignity.

He said: “In my opinion, former President Mahama should stay away from the presidential race and allow posterity to judge his tenure of office as he has been truthful to Ghanaians.”

Mr Kwaku who made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the NDC Presidential race said the former President stands tall in the history of the country’s infrastructural development and economic gains as compare to late President Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

He said two years of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration led by President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo could not match the governance of ex-President Mahama and he should therefore not allow party members to push him to make decisions that would tarnish his reputation.

He said former President Mahama should not be deceived by the 96 parliamentarians who endorsed his candidature for the presidential race “because all these people were around when the party lost the 2016 elections at the time foot-soldiers needed T-shirts and other logistics to embark on campaign.”

Mr Kwaku, who is also a former Assemblyman for Asylum Down in Accra said: “I acknowledge the work of the former President and he should do us some favour by allowing posterity to judge his administration to avoid any embarrassment to himself and the party.

“As a human institution, everyone is bound to make mistakes, but what I don’t understand is why should party executives who failed the NDC because of their stomach are now throwing support for JM.,” he added.

Mr Kwaku said: “Up till now we as a party have not been able to make meaningful analysis as to what caused our loss, yet some NDC members who failed the party in the elections are still seeking positions. What will they be doing, that they could not do at that time of the 2016 elections?”

Source: GNA