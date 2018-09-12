We will give Cote D’Ivoire a good fight – Starlets coach

Karim Zito, coach of the Ghana U-17 national team, Black Starlets has said, he is positive of a favourable results in their semi-finals clash with the “Les Elephants” of Cote D’ Ivoire, at the West African Football Union (WAFU) Zone B tournament, in Niger.

The Black Starlets coach in a pre-match conference, ahead of the game on Wednesday, September 12, was full of praise for his opponents, but insisted his side would not give in too easily.

“I think every country that has reached this stage is a good team. It would not be easy for anybody to say they are going to win the tournament, but at the end of the day every country should be ready for the semi-final matches, which would be exciting,” Zito noted.

“I saw Cote D’ Ivoire play and as a youth developer, I enjoyed their game but then, I would give Cote D’Ivoire a good fight.”

Zito said, he was happy that there was no injury concerns in his camp, adding the players had shown positive attitude at training.

The road to semis for the Black Starlets, have not been easy with goalless draw game against hosts, Niger in their first game.

The Black Starlets bounced back strongly to defeat Togo, 2-1 in the second group game, after Christian Agyenim and Simon

Appiah scored a goal each, to make sure that, the Black Starlets surpass the group stage hurdle.

The match, would start at 16:00 GMT at the Stade Général Seyni Kountché, Niamey.

Source: GNA