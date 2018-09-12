Cote D’ Ivoire coach confident of victory over Ghana

Dao Lassina, coach of the Ivorien Under-17 national team, has said, he is confident of victory over Ghana, in the ongoing West African Football Union (WAFU) Zone B tournament, in Niger.

The Black Starlets, face their counterparts from Cote D’ Ivoire in the semi-final of the WAFU Zone B, on Wednesday afternoon.

Speaking at the pre-match conference ahead of the game, Lassina, told the press that, he has respect for Ghana, but not afraid of them and that his side would secure victory over them.

“They (Ghana) are a good team and 90 minutes would decide. But I must assure you all that, they are going to see a very good Ivorien team that would score as many goals as possible,” Lassina said.

Source: GNA