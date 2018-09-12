Spio-Garbrah proposes to establish welfare scheme for NDC

Mr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, a presidential aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), will establish a welfare scheme for the party if elected as the flagbearer for Election 2020.

He said the initiative was part of a seven-point agenda released by his campaign team recently, which aimed at strengthening the Party from the grassroots to the highest hierarchy.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra, Mr Spio-Garbrah proposed to establish an NDC Welfare Fund and NDC Welfare Officers at the national, regional and constituency levels.

These officers, he explained, would attend to the welfare of members, based on sets of regulations and guidelines that had been developed together with his campaign teams.

“Already, I have established a reputation within the NDC of consciously going out of my way to seek out party members’ welfare, especially disabled, and those facing physical challenges.

“During my recent visits to the Northern, Upper East, Upper West, Central, Western, and Ashanti regions, I reached out to the sick and disabled members of the Party in their homes or hospitals and/or sent them relief items including cash,” he said.

Based on this tradition of quietly caring for numerous members of the NDC family, Mr Spio-Garbrah proposed to formalize the attention to the weak and aged within NDC, in the form of a Social Security System.

He said the welfare scheme would ensure that those who toiled for the Party at their prime stage would be supported in times of need.

The Former Trade Minister said: “Throughout my 25 years of membership of the NDC, I have been underscoring the need for Party members to care for each other and be each other’s keeper, in good times and in bad.

“While in office as a Minister, I received and assisted thousands of NDC Party members who often thronged to my office for one form of assistance or another,” he said.

The seven-point agenda include: the creation of business development committees at the national and regional levels, establishment of a credit union, building of constituency offices, and strengthening the women’s wing of the NDC.

The rest are helping to provide education, skills training and jobs for the youth and spending adequate personal time as flagbearer and president with party members and elders.

Source: GNA