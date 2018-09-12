We are mentally prepared for Cote D’ Ivoire – Alhassan Uzair

Alhassan Uzair, captain of the Ghana Under-17 national team, the Black Starlets, has said, the team is well prepared ahead of their semi-final clash with Cote D Ivoire, in the ongoing West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Zone B tournament in Niger.

Uzair, said at a pre-match press conference, ahead of the game that, the team has had a good preparations so far and were “mentally” ready for the game on Wednesday at Stade Général Seyni Kountché, Niamey.

“We are ready to face them. We are going into the game with one aim and that is to win. We have the ultimate goal of winning the cup for Ghana and Cote D’ Ivoire cannot stop us,” Uzair said.

The Black Starlets, in their quest to qualify for the Africa U-17 Championship, in Tanzania would have to win the remaining two matches in the competition to stand the chance of representing the sub region at the continental event.

Road to semis; despite their goalless draw game against hosts, Niger, the Black Starlets bounced back strongly to defeat their the Togolese counterparts 2-1, after Christian Agyenim and Simon Appiah scored a goal each, to make sure they surpass the group stage hurdle.

The match, would start at 16:00 GMT at the Stade Général Seyni Kountché, Niamey on Wednesday.

Source: GNA