FIFA, CAF joint delegation to meet Youth and Sports Minister on Wednesday

A joint delegation of the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) and the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF), would meet the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Isaac K. Asiamah on Wednesday, September 12, to discuss the formation of the Normalization Committee.

The joint FIFA/CAF delegation, which includes Mr. Amaju Pinnick, Ag. CAF Vice President , Mr Veron Mosengo-Omba, Director, Member Associations, Africa and Caribbean and Mr Luca Davide Nicola of FIFA arrived in Accra, on Tuesday.

After the withdrawal of the dissolution process suit against the Ghana Football Association, FIFA hinted the formation of the normalization committee to spearhead football reforms after a turbulent era, which saw a total halt of competitive football activities after an expose by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Meanwhile, reports in the media suggests that, Mr. Pinnick is expected to spearhead the Normalization Committee, which would be announced tomorrow.

