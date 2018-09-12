Government to boost creative arts industry – Minister

Madam Catherine Afeku, the Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, has said, the music and creative arts, are lucrative industries and the government was ready to create the enabling environment for players to thrive and contribute their quota to national development.

She appealed to artistes in the industry to use their talents to showcase the rich culture of Ghana to foster love, peace, unity and development.

Madam Afeku, who is the Member of Parliament (MP) for Evaloe-Adjomoro Gwira, was addressing local and national musicians and indigenes of the municipality at the 2018 Kuntum Beach Jam of the chiefs and people of Axim in the Nzema-East Municipality.

The musical night event, which was organized by The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, featured artistes such as Kwame Eugene, Kwesi Arthur, Kobla Junior, Osayo among others.

Madam Catherine, said her Ministry would put much premium on the Kundum festival and celebrate it in a grand style to showcase the rich culture of the people of Nzema land.

She said, her outfit would continue to organize renowned musicians to entertain the people during the Kuntum festival.

Madam Afeku, later thrilled the audience, when she took the floor to dance in the company of other Minsters and government functionaries such as the Minster for Youth and Sports, Mr Isaac Kwame Asiama, Minister for Works and Housing, Mr Samuel Atta Akyea, MP for Tarkwa Nsueam, Mr Mireku Duker, the Chief of Staff, Madam Frema Opare among others.

Source: GNA