Don’t annul Greater Accra youth organizer election

Members of the Ashaiman youth wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have demonstrated against the decision by the party’s National Organizer to annul its Greater Accra regional youth organizer elections.

The demonstrators also appealed to the NDC leadership to ensure that such unpopular decisions are not taken to jeopardize the party`s chances in the 2020 general elections.

Speaking to the GNA on Tuesday, the Ashaiman Youth Organizer, Mr. Mark Atsu, observed that the decision by the National Organizer, Mr. Kofi Adams, which was premised on allegations that there were some irregularities, was not proper because there were irregularities in all the regional elections.

“And so we are here to appeal to him because there were series of violations during the Constituency and regional elections,” he said.

He informed that whilst some of constituencies voted for the eight executives, others chose only one, “But they let it go through.”

He added that “we were also to elect the third youth organizer apart from the youth organizer and the Deputy “but as we speak, none of the third youth organizers have been elected across the country, but were appointed which is against the rule, but that went through.”

He said if it is violations that they are looking for, then series of violations occurred during the elections, nationwide.

He appealed to all aspirants in the coming national elections to go out there and conduct clean campaigns so that they could unite to defeat the NPP in the next elections.

Source: GNA