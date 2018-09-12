Expect nothing, but success – Kotoko General Manager

Mr. George Amoako, General Manager of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, has said, he is focused on propelling the club to greater heights on his fifth comeback at the helm of affairs.

Mr. Amoako, who doubles as the Vice President the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) was appointed by Dr. Kwame Kyei, to spearhead the day to day running of the club last month.

But the highly astute manager, after assuming the position, is confident he would annex the full potential of the club in whichever endeavor to ensure success.

“Kotoko has the potential and we should find ways to tap into that potential and having been in and out for five times, the only thing you should expect is success and with God on my side, it will come,” he told GNA Sports.

He added, “I want to take Kotoko to greater heights, but I must admit that, things are tough now and we need to do a lot of work to achieve the set target”.

The Porcupine Warriors who just celebrated their 83rd birthday recently, have been in a good form recently, as they keep winning most of their friendly games including back to back wins against their arch-rivals Hearts of Oak.

