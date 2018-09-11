Teacher licensure examination: candidates stranded at OLA College of Education

Hundreds of teachers who trooped to the OLA College of Education Centre in Cape Coast on Monday morning for the teachers licensure examination were left stranded and frustrated because as at 1100hrs the exams had not began.

The first-ever teacher licensure examination is taking place in the colleges of education throughout the country from September 10 to 12, 2018.

A total of 980 teachers are writing the examination at the OLA College of Education Centre.

The essential skills paper, the first of the examination to be written was expected to start at 0900hrs yet as of 1015 hrs when the Ghana News Agency visited the Centre, the teachers had no clue when it will finally begin and were told to wait till 1400 hrs.

Reverend Sister Elizabeth Amoako-Arhen, Principal of OLA College of Education, said though the centre has received all the necessary materials they could not start due to challenges encountered in other centres.

She said since the same examination paper was being written across the country, questions could be leaked if some teachers finished before others and urged the teachers to remain calm while efforts were made to resolve the challenges.

Some of the teachers expressed their frustrations to the GNA and said they were disappointed with the organizers of the exam.

The situation was not different at the Komenda College of Education when the GNA got to the centre around 1120 hrs.

Mr Joe Swanzy, an invigilator, told the GNA that they were in touch with the authorities and since some centres have received their papers they were also waiting for the examination materials to arrive.

The examination would focus on essential skills for teaching, numeracy (basic computation) and literacy (verbal aptitude and essay) and a paper will be written each day for the three days of the examination.

Source: GNA