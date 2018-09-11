Stop demanding schnapps and cash before releasing lands to gov’t-Gomoahene 

Nana Ankamu Otabil VIII, Chief of Gomoa Ankamu, has advised chiefs and heads of Clan to stop demanding bottles of schnapps and cash from the Central government and District assemblies before releasing land for development projects.

He said the situation where chiefs and heads of Clan resist all attempts to collect money before lands are given out retard progress and this practice must be curtained.

Nana Ankamu Otabil made this known at a town Hall meeting organised by Gomoa West District Assembly and Information Service Department to sensitise people about one District one Factory policy and other government programmes at Apam.

He bemoaned that this behaviour on the part of some chiefs and heads of Clan had made it difficult for districts to lose government projects as a result of such demand of cash and schnapps.

The Chief of Ankamu called on the chiefs and land owners to put a stop to it since it slowed down developmental programmes and policies government intended to implement to improve socio-economic advancement of the people.

Mr Bismark Baisie Nkum, District Chief Executive (DCE) for Gomoa West said 80 acres of sweet potatoes have been cultivated by farmers in the area to feed the one district one factory.

He said over 150 farmers have been registered to plant the crop which could be used to manufacture biscuits for local consumption and export to earn foreign exchange.

The District Chief Executive outlined projects and programmes that had been successfully done since he assumed office about 5 months ago.

The meeting was on theme: “Government projects, Policies and Programmes”.

He said the district has recruited 104 Community Police Protection (CPP) to help reduce crime and also to beef up the strength of the Police personnel in the district.

The DCE said about 350 personnel would also be recruited to join the National Builders Corp (NABCO).

On the provision of good sanitation practices, Mr Nkum hinted that 12- seater toilet facility with a solar panel system had been constructed at the Apam beach to stop open defecation.

He said an automated toilet facility, first of its kind is being constructed for the Chiefs and people of Gomoa Mumford.

On Education, the DCE announced that the double-track system, would provide equal opportunity for many students who would not gain admission to school due to increasing number of students who would be admitted this academic year.

On relentless fight against corruption, the Central Regional information Officer, Mr. Kofi Dei, called on Ghanaians to disabuse their minds from the notion that the government was not doing much to nip it in the bud.

Mr Dei therefore, charged Assemblymen, and all serious-minded Ghanaians to hold public forums with the involvement of their DCE’s to enable them understand the policies and programmes of the government.

Source: GNA