University of Ghana community pays tribute to Kofi Annan

Tributes continue to pour in for Ghana’s most celebrated diplomat, Mr Kofi Annan, as the nation prepares to grant him a befitting but subdued farewell from Tuesday, September 11.

The following are some of the tributes the Ghana News Agency captured from the Book of Condolence, opened by University of Ghana where he was the immediate Past Chancellor.

“Mr Kofi Annan was a heritage figure in many senses, and his death is a great loss to Ghana, Africa and the world. He was a tireless fighter for peace and love in the world. May he have eternal rest,” Prof. Yaw Twumasi, Chairman of Council, University of Ghana, wrote.

“Ghana, Africa and the world have truly lost a gem. He was humble and peaceful. Mr Annan was a true blessing to his generation and the world at large. Rest in Peace,” wrote Prof. Ebenezer Oduro Owusu, Vice-Chancellor, University of Ghana.

“We are grateful for the 10 years that Mr Annan gave to the University of Ghana. We would have wished for a chance to express this sentiment to him, but God knows best. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace. We will miss you, Sir.” Mercy Haizel-Ashia, Registrar.

“Mr. Kofi Annan’s name will never be forgotten for the excellent way he made Ghana and Africa proud when he was UN Secretary-General. Always cool and collected; he handled very complex issues with wisdom. Rest in Peace,” Prof. Florence Abena Dolphyne, former Pro-Vice-Chancellor, University of Ghana, wrote.

“He was an extraordinary man who inspired Council, the University Administration and the University Community during his tenure as Chancellor. He was quite unassuming in person and easy to discuss ideas with. He was full of wise and forward-looking thoughts. The University owes him much. May his soul rest in perfect peace,” Justice Prof. Samuel Kofi Date-Bah, former Chairman of Council, University of Ghana (2009-2016).

Prof. C.N.B. Tagoe, former Vice-Chancellor, University of Ghana (2006-2010) described Kofi Annan as: “A fine gentleman and fantastic Chancellor. Proud to have been your 1st Vice-Chancellor. Uncle Kofi, may the Lord grant you eternal rest. Amen.”

“You have served your term and affected your generation. You represented the best of the Ghanaian and we thank God for your life. May you find eternal rest,” Prof. Henrietta J.A.N. Mensa-Bonsu, School of Law, University of Ghana.

“Mr. Kofi Annan’s legacy will live on. He made a huge impact everywhere he was; and impacted everyone. His name was a brand and brought huge benefits to the University of Ghana. Rest in Perfect Peace,“ Stella A. Amoa, Director of Public Affairs, University of Ghana.

Kofi Annan was born within minutes of his twin sister, Efua Atta, on April 8, 1938 to Mr Henry Reginald Annan and Madam Rose Eshun, in Kumasi where he had his early education.

He attended the elite Mfantsipim School, a Methodist Boarding School from 1954 to 1957.

He joined the Kumasi College of Science and Technology in 1958 for a degree in Economics and then undertook Graduate Studies in Economics at the Institute Universitaire Desautes Studes Internationales in Geneva, Switzerland, from 1961 to 1962.

He served as the seventh Secretary-General of the United Nations and founded the Kofi Annan Foundation to continue with his dream for a better world when he retired.

Mr Kofi Annan and the UN were the co-recipients of the 2001 Nobel Peace Prize.

He died on 18th August, 2018 and was survived by his wife, Nane and three children.

He would be buried at the new Military Cemetery at Burma Camp, in Accra on Thursday, September 13.

Source: GNA