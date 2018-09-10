STAR-Ghana, CDA engage stakeholders on SHS Double-Track System

The Community Development Alliance (CDA), in collaboration with STAR-Ghana, has organised a stakeholder forum on the Free Senior High School (SHS) Double-Track System of education and matters arising in Wa.

The forum, which is the sixth in a series of regional and national level dialogue on the Education Policy, aimed at stimulating discussions on challenges and opportunities relating to the Double-Track System and its implications on learning outcomes.

Parents, students, Ghana Education Service, the media, teacher unions, traditional rulers and Civil Society Organisations attended.

Mr Salifu Issifu Kanton, the Executive Director of CDA, said education was the foundation for rapid development and if care was not taken with the erratic changes in the country’s educational system, the future of children would be affected.

He called for the depoliticisation of the educational sector and the introduction of strong mechanisms that would guarantee the future of the Ghanaian child.

Mr Kanton urged government to educate the public on the plans and directions of the Double-Track System to clear the doubts in the minds of the people.

The forum was on the theme: “Understanding the Double-Track SHS Educational System and Its Implications for Learning Outcomes of Students in the Upper West Region”.

Source: GNA