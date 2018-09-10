FBNBank reiterates commitment to meet capital requirement

Management of First Bank of Nigeria Limited has confirmed that the recapitalization of its wholly owned subsidiary, FBNBank Ghana, to the revised minimum capital requirement was progressing according to plans.

This is on the back of the directive issued by the Bank of Ghana (BoG) on September 11, 2017, to all banks in Ghana revising upward the minimum paid up capital to GH¢400 million, with a compliance deadline of December 31, 2018.

Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, First Bank of Nigeria and Subsidiaries in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Monday said, “The Group is committed to ensuring the full capitalization of FBNBank Ghana, ahead of the deadline”.

He said FirstBank was confident that the BoG’s directive would enhance the capacity of banks in Ghana to support local industries and sustainable economic growth.

“The capitalization will immediately scale FBNBank Ghana to the fourth largest bank in the Group, with complete access to the innovative capabilities and global resources of FirstBank in eight countries and three continents, to deepen customer reach, broaden offerings and accelerate growth of our banking business in Ghana,” he added.

The bank has over $15 billion in assets and $1.9 billion in shareholders’ funds as at December 31, 2017.

He said FirstBank has consistently built relationships with customers, focusing on fundamentals of good corporate governance, robust liquidity, effective risk management and strong capitalization.

The bank provided an array of world-class financial offerings to over 15 million corporate, small businesses and individual customers with an extensive network of over 800 business locations and 2,600 ATM’s across Africa, Europe and Asia. FirstBank was in 2018 again, named one of the 500 leading global banking brands.

Source: GNA