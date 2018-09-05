Carpenter remanded for swindling two

A carpenter, John Cudjoe, who allegedly defrauded a police officer and a farmer of an amount of GHC 3,980, has been remanded into police custody by the Enchi District Magistrate Court.

The accused person whose plea was not taken was also charged for fictitious trading.

Prosecuting, Police Detective Sergeant Joseph Kwadwo Agyare, told the court presided over by Mr Eric Baah Boateng that the complainants, Nana Osei is a farmer at Yiwabra, while Lance Corporal Ernestina Naa Aryee is a police officer stationed at Enchi.

He said in 2014, Ernestina met the accused at Yiwabra Nkwanta police barrier in the Aowin Municipality carting sawn lumber.

The complainant informed Cudjoe that she needed a quantity of Emere lumber and contacted Osei as he was in the wood processing business.

The complainant then gave GHC 1,000 to Osei for the wood she requested.

Detective Sergeant Agyare said Osei brought red lumber boards instead of what Ernestina requested and she rejected it.

The prosecutor said the name of the accused came in and he voluntarily offered to sell the red lumber at his home town Half Asini to refund the money.

Osei became interested and gave him 149 pieces of red lumber valued at GHC 2,980.

He said Cudjoe later went to Ernestina and collected GHC 1,000 to enable him prepare forestry documents to transport the red lumber to Half Asini for sale.

Detective Sargent Agyare said after selling the wood the accused absconded with the money until he was spotted at Yiwabra Nkwanta on August 19.

He was subsequently arrested and handed over to the police to assist with their investigations.

Source: GNA