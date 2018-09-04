Startimes launches all new local TV channel

Startimes Ghana Limited, has launched a new local TV channel, to add to their list of entertainment channels on their decoder.



The latest addition, Adepa TV, which comes with strictly local contents, would broadcast Ghanaian music, movies, sports and twi dubs.

Speaking at the launch on Monday, in Accra, Miss Akorfa Djakui, Head of Marketing at Startimes said, the response has been impressive since Adepa TV went live on air.

“Adepa TV went live online on September 1, with interesting Kumawood movies, which has kept our customer care lines beeping for more.

“We will continue to work with the film industry in Ghana, to acquire more local contents and possibly commission filmmakers to produce more local movies for Adepa TV,” she said.

Adepa, is avaiiable on both the StarTimes decoder and the Startimes mobile application.

Miss Djakui urged, all customers to hook onto the latest entertaining channel and enjoy quality local contents.

“Adepa is a good thing Change Your View and enjoy digital life.

“We are also very much engaged in other activities that supports the general well-being of Ghanaians,” Miss Djakui said.

StarTimes launched its services in Ghana in October 2016, with the goal of providing affordable pay-tv services for everyone.

The company, since its entry into Ghana, has created employment, opened the market and created competition for consumers to have a choice and enjoy the competitive effect.

In 2017,the company also started the ’Digital Learning Project’, which was aimed at using StarTimes decoders, as an educational content hub that promotes Science Technology, Engineering and Mathematics among primary and junior high schools.

StarTimes’ commitment to Ghana transcends Pay-TV Operations and Sports.



Also at the launch were some Kumawood stars like Adjetey Anna, Akwasi Baodi (Akrobeto), Yaw Dabo and film producer Samuel Nyamekye of Miracle Films fame.



They all in separate interviews commended Startimes for supporting the growth of the local industry and pledged of their commitments to help make the channel interesting to Ghanaians.



Source: GNA