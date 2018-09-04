Akufo-Addo meets president of StarTimes Group

The President, Nana Akufo-Addo on Monday, met the President of StarTimes Group at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, during his stay in Beijing, for the Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.

Mr Pang Xinxing introduced Startimes’ operation in African market and noted that achieving “digital migration” of TV industry has been one of priorities for African countries and StarTimes would provide a total “digital migration” solution for African countries, which includes financing and operation.

“I hope we can work together with the Ghanaian government to push forward the digital migration in Ghana.”

Pang said, the China-Africa Cooperation project, “Access to Satellite TV for 10,000 African Villages” that would be undertaken by StarTimes, is to be launched in Ghana very soon and he invited President Akufo-Addo to be present at the launching ceremony.

President Akufo-Addo said “we welcome Chinese company, like StarTimes, to invest in Ghana and we believe that StarTimes and Ghana would forge a long –term partnership”.

He noted that, both the project of “Access to Satellite TV for 10,000 African Villages” and “digital migration” would be beneficial to Ghanaians, which would expand people’s vision and promote economic growth of Ghana.

StarTimes launched its services in Ghana in October 2016 with the goal of providing affordable pay-tv services for everyone. StarTimes’ entry into Ghana has created employment, opened the market and created competition for consumers to have a choice and enjoy the competitive effect. StarTimes has become a force to reckon with in the Ghanaian pay-TV industry and is one of the fastest growing brands in Ghana.

Source: GNA