Black Stars: 16 players report to camp ahead of Kenya clash

The senior national team, the Black Stars commenced preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), qualifier against Kenya, with 16 out of 20 players in camp, at Addis Ababa, Kenya.

Mr. Dan Kwaku Yeboah, spokesperson for the Ghana Liaison team, said the technical team jojn them later.

The players in camp were; Lawrence Ati Zigi, Richard Ofori (Goalkeepers), Defenders: Opare, Rashid Sumaila, Daniel Amartey, Andy Yiadom and Nicholas Opoku. The rest were; Midfielders; Afriyie Acquah, Isaac Sackey, Edwin Gyasi, Frank Acheampong, Nana Ampomah, with Raphael Dwamena, Thomas Partey, Majeed Waris and William Owusu as strikers.

“Kwadwo Asamoah, Christian Atsu, Harrison Afful and Ebenezer Ofori expected today,” Mr Yeboah added.

Coach Kwasi Appiah led technical team of the Black Stars, arrived in Ethiopia on Monday and are scheduled to commence preparations for the qualifier on Tuesday evening.

According to him the team’s training schedule was Tuesday, 15:30 and Wednesday, 10:00am and 15:30pm before Thursday, 9:00.

The team would fly to Kenya on Thursday, September 6, for the match two days later.

Source: GNA