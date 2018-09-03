NDC lauds delegates and supporters for peaceful congress

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) at the weekend lauded delegates and supporters of the party for the level of tolerance and civility they exhibited during the regional congresses.

The party was hopeful that members, supporters and sympathizers would continue to demonstrate the political maturity to consolidate the gains of Ghana’s democracy.

Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the General Secretary of the Party gave the commendation when he administered the party’s oaths to usher in the newly elected Brong-Ahafo Regional Executives in Sunyani on Saturday.

He said the party had learnt a lot of lessons from the 2016 election defeat, and advised the supporters and members to unite and help identify and address the peculiar problems that led to the defeat.

Mr Nketiah told the teeming supporters that each and every member of the party had a specific role to play in the NDC to regain power in Elections 2020.

He said after the regional congresses there was the need for the supporters and delegates to bury their differences, forged ahead in unity and contribute positively towards enhancing the party’s numerical strength to be able to win the 2020 general election.

Mr Nketiah advised the newly elected executives to team up with especially the losing candidates and intensify campaign to enhance the fortunes of the party in 2020.

He urged the party faithful and supporters who felt they were offended in one way or the other during the congress to forgive each other and allow peace to prevail.

Mr Kwadwo Nyamekye-Marfo, the newly elected Brong-Ahafo Regional Chairman, thanked the delegates for the confidence reposed in them and assured that the party in the region would work hard to win the general election with more parliamentary seats.

He said factionalism, internal wrangling and divisions would not augur well for the growth and development of the NDC and pleaded with all disgruntled members and supporters to bury their difference and allowed the interest of the party to override their individual interests.

Source: GNA