NPP parliamentary candidate in Bawku condemns attack on GNA reporter

Madam Gabiana Agbanwa Abugri, the 2016 New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for the Bawku Central Constituency has condemned the attack on Mr Jerry Azanduna, a Senior reporter working with the Ghana News Agency in Bawku.

In a statement, signed and copied to the GNA in Bolgatanga, she described the assault on the journalist as “very unfortunate, totally unacceptable and unlawful”.

Last Monday, August 27, Mr Azanduna was allegedly assaulted at the residence of Mr Hassan Ayariga, the 2016 Presidential Candidate of the All People’s Congress (APC) in Bawku by thugs allegedly on the orders of Mr Ayariga.

The Journalist was told by the said thugs that Mr Ayariga was to address a press conference and wanted him to cover the programme.

The group lured Mr Azanduna to the residence of Mr Ayariga where Mr Ayariga ordered the thugs to subject him to severe beatings after questioning him over a report he (Mr Azanduna) had written about him, Mr Ayariga that he was attacked by a tie and dye designer.

“If I were Hassan Ayariga, I would rather have applauded the reporter for such a publication rather than subjecting him to beatings. To my understanding, the reporter rather sought to caution we, politicians to be security conscious in our movements.” Madam Abugri stated.

She said the action by the APC Presidential Candidate was an infringement on the freedom of the press and violated the principles of the constitution, and therefore called on members of the public who feel they can undermine the country’s constitution to eschew such acts of lawlessness.

Madam Abugri said, “I therefore appeal to my fellow politicians to be law abiding and learn to control their tempers. Let us respect the media who are regarded as the fourth estate of the realm.”

Whilst wishing Mr Azanduna a speedy recovery, she urged the security agencies “not to relent in their duties to protect us all”.

Source: GNA