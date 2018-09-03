Greater Accra NDC retains Ade Coker for third consecutive time

Mr Joseph Kobina Ade Coker, the incumbent Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been retained for the third consecutive time at the Party’s Ninth Regional Delegates Congress in Accra.

0f the 1,009 valid votes cast, Mr Ade Coker polled 319 votes representing 31.62 per cent to beat his closest challenger, Mr Daniel Amartey Mensah, who had 293 votes representing 29.00 per cent.

The other two losing candidates in the Chairmanship race Nii Emmanuel Ashie-Moore had 283 denoting 28.05 per cent and Alhaji Yahaya Kundow had 113 representing 11.10 per cent.

An elated Ade Coker in his victory speech urged the rank and file of the Party in the Region to bury their differences, close their ranks and work towards victory in election 2020.

He noted that his victory was for all members of the Party.

For the two Vice Chairmen positions, Mr William Vinyo and Mr Ibrahim Jajah were elected with 399 and 345 respectively.

The losing candidates in the Vice Chairmanship race were Mr George Tetteh Wayoe 14 votes, Mr Billey M. Tahiru 25 votes,Madam Gifty Emefa Soka Nartey 39 votes,

Abdul Basit Mohammed 08 votes, Mr Mohammed Bashiru Nii Alema 19 voted and Mr Daniel Rex Wussah 147 votes.

For the Regional Secretary position Mr Theophilus Tetteh Chaie won by 562 votes.

The losing candidates in the Regional Secretary race were; Mr Victor Abdul Satarh Quarshie Adonoo 305 votes, Mr Aristo Nii Aryee 86 voted and Madam Lois A. K. Tettey 56 votes.

Madam Patricia Naa Akuyea Addy was elected as the Deputy Regional Secretary with

333 votes.The losing candidates in the Deputy Regional Secretary race included; Mr Derek Rakim 39 votes, Mr Emmanuel Azubila Salam 1215 votes, Mr Baba Abu Abdulai 209 votes, Mr Mac Daniel Adodoo 45 votes and Mr Augustine Nii Amoah Nai 269 votes.

Mr Anthony Nukpenu was elected the Regional Organiser with 390 votes defeating Mr Derrick Myers 246, Mr Maxwell Ofotsu Amevor 234 and Mr Humphrey Tetteh Mensah 104.

The Deputy Organiser was won by Gambo Abdulai Zam-Atu with 337 votes beating Mr Habel Kwesi Adjei 26, Dickson Mawuko Lekey 78, Joshua Bortey Alabi 255, Isaac Mensah 68, Gabriel Lucky Ocansey 58, Jonas Jesse Narh 86 and Richard Eyram Dogbe 61.

Madam Regina Samiratu Akunkel was elected as Regional Treasurer with 430 votes defeating Mr Solomon Nii Aflah Barnor 117, Alhaji Seidu Haruna 242, and Mr Rabbon Kwashie Dodoo 260.

Mr Mohammed Morgan was elected Deputy Treasurer with 345 votes defeating Nubyl Kakra Vanlare = 273, Mr Abagna Raphael Muniru 134, Madam Mercy Akromah 219 and Mr John Nurudeen 41, while Mr Jerry Johnson won the Communications Officer portfolio with 579 votes.

The defeated candidates in the Communications Officer slot and the number of votes they had were Mr Gabby Asumin 64,

Mr Samuel Ablordepey 295 and Mr Latif Osman 66.

Mr Simon Kweku Tetteh won the Deputy Communications Officer position with 344 votes, while Nana Adubea Koranteng had 93, Mr Isaac Nii Otoo Lartey 68, Mr Tony Addison Dodoo 87, Mr Thomas Addy Godfred 49, Spinnoza K. A. Aboah 76, Mr Gideon Tettey Tetteh 131, Mr Frank W. Nii Dua 86, Mr Maurice D.K. Mawugbe 31 and Mr George Acheampong 38.

Mr Ismaila Horoya won the Zongo Caucus Coordinator position with 556 votes, whereas his opponent had 446 votes.

Alhaji Sidii Abubakar Musah, NDC National Youth Organiser, who swore-in the new Regional Officers, tasked them to work as team towards victory for the Party in election 2020.

Source: GNA