Black Starlets depart to Niger for U-17 AFCON qualifiers

Twenty (20) players and eight technical staff of the national under-17 team, have departed to Niger, to feature in the West African Football Union (WAFU) qualifiers from September 2-15,

2018.

The Black Starlets, are in Group A, with the host nation Niger and Togo, while Nigeria, Benin, Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso make up Group B.

The new qualification format would see the winner of the tournament secure the only available spot to compete in the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations to be hosted by Tanzania, next year.

The Black Starlets would be looking to add a third continental trophy to their cabinet after Mali denied them that opportunity at the 2017 edition which was held in Gabon.

Herewith the list of players who made the list; David Kudjo, Emmanuel Essiam, Uzair Alhassan, Mohammed Umar, Nathaniel Adjei, Joseph Addo Tetteh, Sampson Agyapong, Simon Appiah, Taufiq shaibu, Yussif Salim, Fatawu Issaaku, Hadi Yahya, Samed Karim Mohammed, Ransford Koufie, Abdul Rashid, Clinton Quaye, Abdul Samed, Eugene Adjei Frimpong, Christian Agyenim Boateng, Ebenezer Adade.

The technical team, would be led by Abdul Karim Zito (Head coach), with Yaw Preko (Ass. coach) , Joseph Baah (goalkeepers coach), Percy Sydney (Physician), Totimeh Eric Jones (Physio), Samuel Akomah (Measure), Abrokwah Emmnauel (Welfare officer) and David Kwame Amoah (Equipment officer)

Source: GNA