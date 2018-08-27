Dogboe could become one of Ghana’s greatest boxers – D.K. Poison

David Kotei, also known as “D.K. Poison”, believes Isaac “Royal Storm” Dogboe, could rise to become one of the greatest boxers, Ghana has ever produced, considering the significant strides, he has made in the ring in recent times.

According to the D.K Poison, he was delighted with the progress of the boxer, having watched him some years back and has touted him to lead the way for the resurgence of Ghana boxing in the future.

“Dogboe is a wonderful boxer and the sky is the limit and I’m really delighted with his progress after watching his fight some years back. I believe he could rise up and become one of Ghana’s greatest boxers,” he told GNA Sports.

Dogboe (20-0, 13 KOs), continued his remarkable undefeated streak by knocking down Japanese opponent Hidenori Otake (31-3-3) in the first round of his first title defence last Saturday at the Gila River Arena, Glendale, United States of America (USA).

D.K Poison who won Ghana’s first major boxing title in 1975, further asserted that, Ghanaians and boxing fans around the world were yet to experience the real Dogboe, as he would continue to become a better and durable boxer.

“I think we are yet to see what Dogboe is really made of. With frequent bouts, he would continue to be better and I pray he gets some good promoters who can push

him to the top,” he noted.

Dogboe is tipped to meet World Boxing Council Super Bantamweight Champion , Ray Vargas (32-0,22 KO) in his unification bout or could possibly opt for World Boxing Association Super Bantamweight Champion Danny Roman (20 – 0, 14 KO).

Source: GNA