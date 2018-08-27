Crusade against corruption requires input of every Ghanaian – GII

Mrs. Mary A. Addah, the Programmes Manager of the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), the Local Chapter of Transparency International, has stressed that the input of every Ghanaian is important in the campaign against corruption.



She said it must be the prime concern of every citizen to contribute to rid Ghana of the menace to allow for integrity to take the centre stage of national socio-economic development.



Mrs. Addah made the call at a day’s regional level campaign to increase awareness against corruption and promote corruption reporting as spelt out in the National Anti-Corruption Action Plan (NACAP) framework in Sunyani.



The framework, a 90-page document enjoins and brings together various stakeholders to collectively fight corruption through education and awareness raising, prevention, investigation and enforcement.



Organised by CHRAJ in partnership with the GII and the Ghana News Agency (GNA), the workshop was sponsored by the Impact Grant through Global Affairs-Canada, formerly the Canadian International Development Agency (CIDA).



The workshop, third in the series, aimed at building the capacity of participants to dedicate themselves at both personal and institutional levels to be strongly involved in the crusade against corruption.



Participants comprised of representatives from the Customs Excise and Preventive Service of the Ghana Revenue Authority, the Regional Coordinating Council, Municipal and District Assemblies, the Media, civil society and non-governmental organisations.



Others were the Ghana Health Service, National Health Insurance Authority, Ghana Education Service; the Attorney General’s Department, National Commission for Civic Education, the Police and Fire Service.



Mrs. Addah urged Ghanaians to consider corruption as an abomination and develop high resistance to it to prevent its occurrence for the rapid and general progress of the country.



In an address delivered on her behalf, Mrs. Evelyn Ama Kumi Richardson, the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) commended the organisers for the effort in creating awareness about the menace.



She said corruption worked like an acid and if not prevented, its effect on the socio-economic development of the country could be very disastrous.



The MCE consequently entreated the participants to become ambassadors and educate the masses to prevent its occurrence and expose perpetrators for Ghana to progress.



Participants after the programme, pledged their commitment and readiness to join the crusade to redeem Ghana from the canker.



Source: GNA