Government will pay arrears of Common Fund soon – Deputy Minister

Mr. Augustine Collins Ntim, Deputy Minister of Local Government and Rural Development has assured that government was committed to continue resourcing the assemblies to enable them to execute their duties effectively and creditably.

He said, however that, the assemblies are also expected to efficiently and sincerely use their rich expertise to properly manage resources at their disposal and implement projects, policies and programmes of the government to improve the living standards of the people in their localities.

He said the arrears of the common fund will be paid to all the assemblies before the year ends, saying that, part of such monies will be used to purchase vehicles for the assemblies to enable them to reach out to all their constituents.

Mr. Ntim gave the assurance at Winneba, when he interacted with the staff of the decentralized departments and other Institutions of the assembly on issues which are critical to government in its bid to develop the human capital base of the electorate’s towards the total development of the country.

According to him, the visit was part of his tour to all the assemblies in the country to see how they are performing, especially in the areas of Education, Health and Agriculture which are the top most priorities of government.

Also their finances, distribution of their allocation of fertilizers and logistics to the farmers, achievements and the challenges they are encountering.

The Deputy Minister said government has the growth and development of the country at heart, so there is the need for all and sundry to be active citizens and not spectators, “we all ought to join the transformation crusade to bring total development and sanity into the country”.

This is the reason the government has rolled out many interventions, such as the Free SHS, Planting for Food and Job, and the One District One Factory initiative, among others, to ensure that the entire citizenry are better off.

Mr. Ntim commended the Effutu Assembly for performing creditably in most of their core duties and advised them to improve upon it and also engage the stakeholders to deliberate on their plans and programmes.

Mr. John B. Ninson Effutu, Municipal Chief Executive, expressed his appreciation to the Minister for the visit and assured that the advice and suggestions he has given them would urge them on to improve upon their performance.

Source: GNA