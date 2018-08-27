President Akufo-Addo to address Nigerian Bar Association

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is to address the 58th Annual General Conference of Nigerian Bar Association’s (NBA) in Abuja, Nigeria on Monday.

He would be the keynote speaker at the meeting which would also feature other speakers including the Nigerian Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo and former Nigerian leader, General Abdulsalami Abubakar.

“Transition, transformation and sustainable institutions” is the theme chosen for event.

President Akufo-Addo would be speaking on building and sustaining institutions in Africa, the importance of peaceful elections (democratic transitions) in Nigeria, and impact on attracting investment in Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

He would also touch on economic transformation for Africa, the Africa Continental Free Trade Area Agreement, promoting intra-Africa trade and job creation for Africa’s growing population.

The President is expected to return to Ghana later on Monday.

Source: GNA