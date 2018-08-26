NPP Secretary in Assin North Constituency resigns

Mr Michael Agyeman Kweku Afful, the Assin North Constituency Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has resigned for peace and harmony.



This was contained in a resignation letter copied to the Regional Chairman, Constituency Executives, Electoral Area Co-ordinators and Polling Station Executives of the party and sighted by the Ghana News Agency.



Mr Afful ascribed the reason for his resignation to the singular need to maintain peace and harmony to make the party more attractive instead of engaging in acts that would muddy the reputation and negatively affect the electoral fortunes of the party.



He said “it has become necessary for me to embark on the fore-going decision to enable some elements within the Constituency Executive Committee to have their way.”



He, however, assured that regardless of his resignation, he remained a staunch member of the party and would continue to offer his unalloyed support and unrivalled loyalty.



Again, he said he would work assiduously with the rank and file of the party to galvanise more grassroots support to sway more floating voters to ensure the party’s landslide electoral victory in the 2020 polls.



“Much as I have resigned from my post, I will continue to remain a loyal and active member of our political fraternity with rejuvenated and sustained zeal to champion the party’s cause as we work hard, pray and hope for yet another victory in 2020 polls.”



Mr Afful called for unity and harmony among the party faithful to maintain party cohesion and accelerate development to improve the wellbeing of the people.



He further thanked the party especially the grassroots for their unflinching support for him saying “I thank you all for the solid internal group cohesion, the unequal rapport and the brotherliness that existed with us from opposition to government.”



Source: GNA