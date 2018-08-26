Ho Technical University to be renamed after Ephraim Amu

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has given his blessings to the proposal to re-name the Ho Technical University to honour Dr Ephraim Amu, Ghanaian culture icon and composer of the National Anthem who hailed from the Volta Region.

He said the name change, advanced by the University’s Governing Council was “excellent”, and that, “it is wholly befitting that this great modest man should be properly honoured by a grateful posterity, and especially by citizens of his native Volta Region.”

President Akufo-Addo was speaking at an event to climax the 50th Anniversary celebrations of the University on the theme “Consolidating the Gains of Technical and Vocational Education and Training in Ghana: HTU at 50.”

He noted Dr Amu’s contributions towards Ghanaian culture appreciation and nationalism, and said he would be honoured to give assent to the new name at the end of the Parliamentary process.

“I am sure that you can appreciate what a special moment it will be for me to be the President who will have the privilege to assent to this decision. Long may we cherish his memory”, he said.

President Akufo-Addo who cut the Anniversary cake reiterated his Government’s commitment to developing a world class technical and vocational training system, and entreated students and staff to continue in their self-help spirit which had won the University its laurels.

Professor Emanuel James Flolu, Chairman of the University’s Council commended former President Agyekum Kufuor for providing the infrastructural interventions needed to meet the demands of the Institution as it journeyed through the nation’s education standards.

Professor Emmanuel Sakyi, Interim Vice Chancellor recounted the University’s half a century journey from a Ho Junior Technical School established by the Asogli State in 1968 to its current status, and credited all heads and management staff who toiled at its elevation.

He said although the technical university status carried along unforeseen challenges, HTU remained focused on training a refined and skilled workforce for industrialisation and national development.

Professor Sakyi appealed to the President to complete stalled GETFund projects on the campus, and also called his attention to the working conditions of its lecturers and workers which forced migrations to institutions offering more conducive packages.

A second entrance edifice; the Jubilee Gate was constructed to mark the Anniversary whiles a history of the University will be launched by the end of the year.

Source: GNA