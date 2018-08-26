Ghana sets committee to plan Kofi Annan’s state funeral

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has constituted a nine-member Committee to see to the organisation of the State Funeral for Mr Kofi Annan, former Secretary General of the United Nation.

The Committee is being chaired by former Secretary to Cabinet in the Kufuor administration, Ambassador Annan Cato.

A statement issued in Accra on Sunday by the Director of Communications at the Jubilee House, Mr Eugene Arhin, said the President took the decision following the formal announcement and notification of Mr Annan’s demise by his family on Friday, August 24, 2018.

Mr Annan died on Saturday, August 18, 2018 in Berne, Switzerland, after a short illness.

The State Funeral of Mr. Annan would be held on Thursday, September 13, 2018.

The statement said the Committee was constituted in consultation with Mr Annan’s widow, Mrs Nane Maria Annan, his children and his extended family.

The membership of the Committee include, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Minister-designate for Information and Ambassador Mercy Debrah Karikari, Secretary to the Cabinet.

The others are the Director of State Protocol, Ambassador Ahmed Hassan, Mr. Samuel Kumah, Chief of Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Brigadier General Charles Awity, Director General, Personnel Administration of the Ghana Armed Forces.

The rest are Ambassador Patrick Hayford, a retired UN official, and Mr. Kojo Annan, son of the late Mr. Kofi Annan.

The statement said the Director of Protocol at the Office of the Vice President, Nana Mensah, would act as Secretary to the Organising Committee.

Source: GNA