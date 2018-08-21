KMA launches electronic device to improve revenue collection

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), in collaboration with the Fidelity Bank, has launched an Integrated Revenue Management and Collection System to ensure effective and accurate revenue collection.

The electronic device will help with the data collection and registration of traders, prepare their bills and send electronic massages to indicate payment of rates, levies, fees and other bills.

Mr Osei Assibey-Antwi, the Metropolitan Chief Executive, speaking at the launch of the device at the Kumasi Central Market, said the point of sale device would help in the generation and effective management of revenue of the Assembly.

Additionally, it would help ensure accurate revenue collection and check all corrupt practices and leakages.

Mr Assibey-Antwi assured the revenue collectors that they would not lose their jobs but would be trained on how to use the device effectively to improve on their services.

He, however, warned that anyone who would obstruct the use of the device would be dismissed.

Mr Assibey-Antwi promised to give awards to hardworking revenue collectors and urged them to be punctual and work hard.

He said sanitation and security conditions in the Central Market had improved considerably and that effective revenue collection would help in the provision of other amenities and services to curb the frequent fire outbreaks among other things.

The Government had approved 248 million Euros to complete the second phase of the Central Market Redevelopment Project, he said.

Mr David Adam Agyei, the Head of Revenue at KMA, said this new technology would help reduce revenue generation cost and make KMA abreast of modern technology.

Madam Deborah Okrah, the Market Manager for KMA, said the Assembly collected GH¢350,000 revenue from the market every month and expressed the hope that the introduction of the device would improve it.

She mentioned frequent flooding of the market during the rainy seasons, congestion and insanitary conditions as some of the challenges.

Source: GNA