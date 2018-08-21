Results of BECE for 2018 School Candidates yet to be released – WAEC

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), says it is yet to release the results of the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) for 2018 school candidates.

“The West African Examinations Council wishes to inform its stakeholders that, it is yet to release the results of the BECE for school Candidates, 2018.”

A statement issued and signed by Mrs Agnes Teye-Cudjoe, Head, Public Affairs for the Head of National Office, WAEC in Accra urged the public to disregard rumours circulating in the media that results have been released.

“The Council will duly issue a statement announcing the release of the results after all post–examination processes have been completed,” the statement said.

The statement comes in the wake of rumours in the media that the Council has released the results of the BECE for School Candidates for 2018.

Source: GNA