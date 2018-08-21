Hassan Ayariga attacked in Bawku

Mr Adams Awal, a batik Tie and Dye producer on Monday allegedly slaps Mr Hassan Ayariga, the Presidential candidate for the All People’s Congress (APC) in the 2016 general elections, at his residence in Bawku, his hometown.

Mr Ayariga who confirmed the attack on him to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Bawku said he had reported the incident to the Bawku Divisional police command for action.

The APC flagbearer, told the GNA that his attacker suddenly appeared in his house and begun questioning him (Mr Ayariga) why he left the People’s National Congress (PNC) to form his own political party, the APC.

Mr Ayariga said he ignored Awal’s questions, but he (Awal) held him from behind and when he tried to free himself from Awal, the attacker slapped him from behind which landed him to the ground.

He further told the GNA that he fell from the blow to his face and managed to escape, where he raised alarm which attracted neighbours to his rescue.

Mr Ayariga said he immediately called at the Bawku police station and reported the assault case against Awal who was arrested and currently detained by the police in Bawku.

The Police are however yet to give details of the alleged attack.

Source: GNA